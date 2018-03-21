Florida bridge collapse caught on dashcam video from the highway

Dashcam footage posted online last week provides a new angle of the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University.

The video of the March 15 collapse, which left six people dead, shows the moments leading up to and after the bridge comes down onto the highway below.

Vehicles are seen driving toward the $14.2 million Miami-area bridge when suddenly it splits, crumbling down and, according to officials, crushing eight cars underneath.

Someone appears to be on the top lefthand side of the bridge when it collapses. Construction worker Navaro Brown, 37, died in the collapse last week, but it remains unclear if Brown is the worker spotted atop the bridge in the camera footage.

After the bridge caves in, drivers stop their cars, and many appear to run toward the wreckage.

The bridge, touted as an "Instant Bridge," was scheduled to be completed in 2019. The university called it a "one-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge" that "swings" into place.

Officials are still investigating what caused the bridge to collapse.