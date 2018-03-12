Teacher turned baseball lessons into group masturbation sessions: cops

An elementary school teacher in Indiana allegedly turned private baseball lessons into masturbation sessions for a group of young boys, authorities said.

Joe Kimerer — a fourth-grade teacher at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Lafayette — was collared Friday on a slew of charges that included vicarious sexual gratification with a child under 14 years old after investigators learned he had been coaching students through the sexual acts during private baseball lessons, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Kimerer, 46, told the boys during some practices to go to the bathroom and masturbate before asking the students sick questions that included queries on the size of their penises, according to the affidavit. The sicko coach even contacted them at home to ask if they had “done their homework,” an alleged code phrase for questioning if they had masturbated.

Police in Lafayette said many of the alleged incidents dating back to the summer of 2014 happened inside the school during school hours. The most recent incident occurred Feb. 26, according to the charges.

Kimerer, a teacher for 18 years with the Lafayette School Corporation, had no prior disciplinary record, Superintendent Lee Huddle told the newspaper.

