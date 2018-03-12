Expand / Collapse search
Bride driving to her wedding arrested for DUI

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Amber Young, 32, was arrested and charged with DUI on Monday after allegedly driving drunk on the way to her own wedding.

A bride-to-be in Arizona was arrested en route to her wedding on Monday for allegedly driving under the influence.

Amber Young, 32, was arrested and charged around 10:30 a.m. in Marana after officers responded to calls of a three-car accident, Marana Police Sgt. Chriswell Scott tweeted.

One person suffered minor injuries from the collision, police said. Young, according to KVOA, was brought to the police station for a blood sample, and was released to her fiancé.

"Don't drive impaired," Scott wrote online. "Till death do we part doesn't need any help."

