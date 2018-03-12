Austin package explosion leaves teen dead, woman hurt after second blast in 2 weeks

A teenager was killed and a woman was seriously hurt after a package exploded at an Austin home Monday in a blast similar to another incident nearly two weeks ago in Texas' capital city, officials said.

Austin Police said they received a call about the explosion in a residential neighborhood on the northwest side of the city around 6:45 a.m.

"There are similarities we believe these cases are linked at this time," Interim Austin police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.

The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that a teenage male was killed and a woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries. Manley

FBI agents could be seen going around the neighborhood, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it responded to the scene.

Neighbor Cynthia Burdett, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1999 and close to the home where the blast took place, told FOX 7 she was in "total shock' and the whole incident was "very scary."

"I checked my house first of all to make sure nothing was on fire, I did look outside at that point and next thing I knew police were knocking at the door saying that there was a suspicious package, one had exploded and that I needed to leave the house," she told reporters.

She said her neighbors are very good neighbors, "church-going' people who are "a very good family."

Manley said the blast on Monday was similar to another explosion on March 2 that left a man dead.

In that incident, 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was killed after a "device" exploded on the front porch of his home in the city's northeast Harris Ridge neighborhood about 12 miles north of Monday's blast. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.

House's death was initially called a homicide, but police last week said it was considered a suspicious death because officials hadn't ruled out the possibility the victim may have constructed and accidentally detonated the device himself. Manley said that case has now been reclassified as a homicide as of Monday.

Austin police said they've determined the device was inside a package, and are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to reconstruct the item and learn who may have created it.

Manley said they've determined what the device was, but they aren't releasing details "to protect the integrity of the investigation."