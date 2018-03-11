New York college student found dead, person of interest fled the country, police say

A hunt for a person of interest now spans two countries after a 22-year-old student at Binghamton University in New York was found dead on Friday, officials said.



Haley Anderson, a senior nursing student, was found dead at an off-campus residence near the State University of New York at Binghamton, FOX40 reported. Police made the disturbing discovery while responding to a request for a welfare check just before 1 p.m. Friday.

The person of interest, a male nursing student who previously had a romantic relationship with Anderson, fled the country before police found the 22-year-old’s body, according to FOX40. It’s unclear what country the person of interest traveled to.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” Binghamton police said in a news release.

Anderson’s cause of death was not revealed on Saturday.

Anderson was expected to graduate from the college in May. Athena Anadnostakos, who was Anderson’s co-worker at Jazzman's Cafe on campus, told FOX40 the student was a “very good girl.”

"She was a very good girl. She was friendly, joked around, we had a good time together,” Anadnostakos told FOX40.

Anadnostakos said the last time she saw Anderson was on Thursday.

"Everybody's sad. A lot of students came who work together, they cried today. The supervisor and Haley were so close. We are very sad,” she added.

Binghamton University wrote in a Facebook page the community was “deeply saddened” by Anderson’s death.

“The Binghamton University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of senior nursing student Haley Anderson, whose death is being investigated by the Binghamton Police Department. There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the Facebook post on Friday stated.

“Our entire University community extends our deepest condolences to Haley’s family and friends, both here in Binghamton and in her hometown of Westbury, N.Y.”