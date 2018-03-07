Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Earth Quakes

Minor earthquake shakes central New Hampshire

By The Associated Press | Associated Press

New Hampshire has been shaken by a 2.4-magnitude earthquake in the central part of the state.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered northeast of the village of Contoocook, in the town of Hopkinton. It struck just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents in Penacook, Henniker, Boscawen, Webster, Dunbarton and Concord, among other communities, reported hearing a boom and feeling some shaking. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Small earthquakes are not uncommon in New England. They are felt at least a few times every year.