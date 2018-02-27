Family doctor allegedly guns down neighbors with kids watching

A family doctor in Texas allegedly gunned down a couple of neighbors who were helping his mother move furniture – as the victims’ children watched in horror.

Robert Edward Fadal II, a family practice physician in Seguin, is accused of using a rifle to fatally shoot Tiffany Leann Strait, 30, and her husband, Anthony Ray Strait, 27, as they were helping Fadal’s mother move furniture early Sunday at the doctor’s gated residence, the Seguin Gazette reports.

Investigators were still puzzled over what sparked the shooting, which occurred in front of the Straits’ three sons, the oldest of which just 10 years old.

“At this time, there are no indications there was a feud, disturbance, or anything precipitating or justifying the shooting,” Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Craig Jones told the newspaper. “There is no indication that there was a dispute between the victims and suspect. We’re still working to understand why this took place.”

Anthony Strait was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

