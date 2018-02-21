Teacher arrested after police say they found seven pounds of date rape drug in his apartment

A New York teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having seven pounds of a date rape drug mailed to his apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, police said.

Steven Rich, 51, was arrested for allegedly possessing pounds of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate, more commonly known as the date rape drug, which was discovered when police searched his West 34th St. apartment, the Daily News reported.

Police say they obtained a warrant when they learned Rich was receiving a shipment of narcotics.

Rich, who has been a teacher at Thurgood Marshall Academy in Harlem since 2008, was immediately reassigned pending an investigation, a spokesman for the Department of Education said, according to PIX11.

“Mr. Rich’s alleged actions betray the trust of students and families, and he was immediately reassigned away from the classroom pending the outcome of the criminal matter.”

Rich has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, PIX11 reported.