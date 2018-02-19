Texas teen accused of setting her dad up to be carjacked at gunpoint

In a bizzare twist, a 17-year-old girl is being accused of formulating a plan to carjack her own father at gunpoint — with assistance from two males — over the weekend.

At first, authorities believed Susan Mize was just a victim.

The teen and her father were reportedly held at gunpoint shortly before midnight Saturday at an intersection in Spring, Texas, by two male suspects who demanded cash.

The suspects climbed into the vehicle and demanded the dad drive them to his home so they could obtain more money, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

When the father arrived home, he quickly got out of the car and ran inside, locking the front door behind him. As the man dialed 911, the suspects released Mize and took off in the family's red Nissan.

They drove a few miles before ditching the car to flee on foot.

A 16-year-old male was quickly caught and taken into custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. But his accomplice, who was believed to be armed, sparked a manhunt after disappearing in the woods. He remains at large, police say.

Deputies later arrested Mize after learning the teen allegedly came up with the scheme to steal from her dad. She was taken to Montgomery County Jail, where she is reportedly being held on $75,000 bond for aggravated robbery charges.

"This is an active investigation," Montgomery County Police Lt. Scott Spencer told Fox News via email on Monday, adding that the department is working on a press release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Montgomery Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).