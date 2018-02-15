Florida school shooting timeline

Hundreds of students were calmly filing out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as fire alarms rang out around 3 p.m. Wednesday when a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle.

The shooting suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, hid in the crowd as authorities were evacuating students and faculty, escaping to Coral Springs, Florida, located a few miles from the school.

About an hour after the attack, police captured Cruz. He was taken to a local hospital and then released into police custody.

At least 17 people were killed and several others were wounded in the shooting, officials said. Cruz, was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Below is a timeline of events that detail how the shooting unfolded.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

2:35 p.m.

Students were allegedly texting about a shooter at the school.

2:53 p.m.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a tweet.



2:55 p.m.

WSVN, a local news station, reported that there were at least five people injured at the school.

2:56 p.m.

The sheriff’s office warned the public to “avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS” as authorities investigate reports of an active shooter.



3:10 p.m.

A student shared a photo to Twitter to show where he and other students were hiding.



3:11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office tweeted the shooter was still at large.

3:36 p.m.

Broward Schools said the school was on lockdown after students and faculty heard what sounded like gunfire.

3:40 p.m.

Broward Schools began dismissing students from the school.

“We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries,” the school district tweeted. “Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site.”



3:50 p.m.

President Trump tweets about the shooting, offering his “prayers and condolences.”



4:11 p.m.

The shooter was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office confirmed in a tweet, warning that the scene was still active.



4:22 p.m.

The sheriff’s office tweeted there were at least 14 “victims,” who “have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.”



4:27 p.m.

The suspected shooter was taken to a local hospital.

4:50 p.m.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said there were "a number of fatalities."



4:59 p.m.

Sheriff Israel confirmed the shooter was not a current student at Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a separate tweet, the sheriff’s office said that SWAT teams were still clearing the school.

5:39 p.m.

Students began to reunite with their parents.

6:27 p.m.

Sheriff Israel said 17 people were killed in the shooting.

6:29 p.m.

The sheriff’s office identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.



8:24 p.m.

A local news reporter for WSVN tweeted a photo of the suspect being detained by police.



Thursday, Feb. 15

7:12 a.m.

Trump urges the public to always report suspicious behavior to authorities.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem,” Trump tweeted. “Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”



10:49 a.m.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, Israel announced in a news conference.



11:22 a.m.

Trump addressed the nation, describing the incident as a “scene of terrible violence, hatred, and evil."

He vowed to work with state and local leaders to help “secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”

2:00 p.m.

Cruz appeared in court on 17 counts of murder. The judge ordered him to be held without bond.

4:43 p.m.

Cruz confessed to authorities that he carried out the deadly shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, The Washington Post reported, citing court papers filed Thursday evening.

