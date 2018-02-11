Grand Canyon helicopter crash kills at least three

A tourist helicopter carrying seven people crashed in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, killing three of the passengers, authorities said.

Six passengers and a pilot were aboard the Papillion helicopter when it crashed around 5:20 p.m., Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said.

The other four people were treated at the scene for their injuries. No further information was immediately available about their conditions.

It remained unclear why the Eurocopter EC130 aircraft crashed, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official said, adding that the helicopter was heavily damaged.

The helicopter was on a tour of the canyon and more than a mile deep when it went down, Reuters reported, citing information from KNXV-TV.

An after-hours phone call to aerial tour company Papillion was not immediately returned Saturday.

The company's website says it flies roughly 600,000 passengers a year on tours of the Grand Canyon and other sites.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.