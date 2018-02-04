Amtrak, CSX train collision in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, 70 injured, officials say

At least two people were killed and 70 were injured when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday just outside the capital of South Carolina, officials said.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Amtrak 91 was traveling from New York to Miami when it collided with the CSX train in Cayce around 2:35 a.m. At least 70 people transported to local hospitals, Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office said at a news conference.

"We have anywhere from scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones," Myrick told reporters.

Amtrak said in a statement the train's lead engine derailed, as did some passenger cars that was carrying eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board.

Lexington County public information officer Harrison Cahill said at least seven people were transported to local hospitals for various injuries, but did not disclose their severity.

No immediate information was available about the CSX train, but SCMED Public Information Officer Derrec Becker told reporters that officials are working to secure a fuel leak that resulted from the spill.

AMTRAK'S DEADLIEST CRASHES IN RECENT YEARS

As of now, 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled and crews are trying to secure the leak, according to Becker.

"There is no danger to anyone in the nearby area of Lexington County," Becker told "FOX & friends Weekend."

Amtrak said that anyone with questions regarding passengers on the train can contact them at 1-800-523-9101

South Carolina's Red Cross chapter tweeted that emergency responders were at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching a "Go Team" to investigate the deadly crash.

This is the third Amtrak crash since December. On Dec. 18, an Amtrak train derailed in Washington state, killing three people and injuring dozens more. Just last week, one passenger died when an Amtrak crash carrying Republican members of Congress hit a truck. Two other people in the vehicle were severely injured.

