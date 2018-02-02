Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

Larry Nassar almost attacked by victim's father in dramatic courtroom scene

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Man subdued during court appearance for disgraced gymnastics doctor. Video

Victim's father charges Larry Nassar at sentencing hearing

Man subdued during court appearance for disgraced gymnastics doctor.

The father of three Larry Nassar sex assault victims lunged at the disgraced doctor in a Michigan courtroom Friday, just moments after yelling he wanted "one minute with that b------!"

After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge to grant him “five minutes in a locked room with this demon.” The judge denied the request, so the man asked for one minute and then lunged at Nassar.

Randall Margraves (2ndL) lunges at Larry Nassar, (wearing orange) a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC12FB27F400

Randall Margraves was subdued after he attempted to lunge at Larry Nassar.  (Reuters)

Court officers almost immediately subdued the man and he was not able to reach Nassar, who is accused of abusing hundreds of young girls.

“I want that son of a b----! Give me one minute with that b------!” Margraves yelled as he was handcuffed. 

An Eaton County Sheriff protects Larry Nassar, (wearing orange) a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, as he is attacked by Randall Margraves (not pictured) during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC1A5DD58700

Larry Nassar ducked as Randall Margraves attempted to attack him.  (Reuters)

Two of Margraves' daughters gave statements to the court and said their other sister had also been molested by Nassar. Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words" and that violence "is not helping your children."

Randall Margraves (L) lunges at Larry Nassar,(wearing orange) a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC1495A64ED0

Randall Margraves' three children were victims of Larry Nassar.  (Reuters)

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES PROBE INTO MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY’S HANDLING OF LARRY NASSAR SEX ABUSE CLAIMS

Nassar was in court awaiting his third and final sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment. The charges in this case focused on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club headed by an Olympic coach.

Last week, the disgraced doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting young female athletes. The former USA Gymnastics doctor and Michigan State University trainer pleaded guilty to the sexual assaults. 

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a 54-year-old former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, admitted to molesting athletes while he was supposedly treating them for injuries. Nassar was the U.S. national teamâs doctor from 1995 to 2015. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison last week for sexually assaulting young female athletes.  (AP)

Nassar was expected to hear from more victims who said he molested them. The proceedings were expected to extend into next week. On Wednesday, Judge Janice Cunningham said a total of 265 victims came forward alleging Nassar abused them. 

USA GYMNASTICS SAYS IT WILL COMPLY WITH OLYMPIC COMMITTEE’S DEMAND FOR FULL BOARD TO RESIGN

The scandal rocked the gymnastics world. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Saturday an investigation has been launched into Michigan State University’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against Nassar. Following the outcry over the school’s handling of Nassar’s sexual abuse allegations, MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned and Mark Hollis, the school’s athletic director, retired.

The entire USA Gymnastics board of directors resigned Wednesday amid the fallout. A report by The Wall Street Journal alleged the U.S. Olympic Committee “didn’t intervene in USA Gymnastics’ handling of sexual abuse allegations against Nassar” and found evidence of “possible criminal behavior” by the disgraced doctor.

The USOC declined to comment on the report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.