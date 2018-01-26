Florida Democrat removed from office, faces corruption charges following FBI sting

A Florida mayor was removed from office Friday after her arrest on three felony charges.

Joy Cooper, 57, mayor of Hallandale Beach, allegedly solicited illegal campaign contributions for herself and two political allies, the Sun Sentinel reported, citing court documents.

Gov. Rick Scott issued the executive order suspending Cooper from office in the city just north of Miami.

Following an undercover FBI investigation, Cooper, who surrendered Thursday, has been charged with money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding campaign contribution limits, the report said.

She also has been charged with soliciting contributions in a government building, a first-degree misdemeanor with a one-year maximum sentence.

The felonies carry maximum prison sentences of five years.

Larry Davis, her attorney, said she plans to plead not guilty.

Cooper, a Democrat, has been the city’s mayor since 2005 and previously served on the city commission beginning in 1999.

“I can assure you that I will vigorously fight these allegations in court,” Cooper said in a prepared statement obtained by the Sun Sentinel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.