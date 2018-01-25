Earthquake rattles Southern California, no injuries or damage reported

A light earthquake rattled Southern California early Thursday morning in the latest sign of seismic activity this week along the "Ring of Fire," but the shaking did not result in any reports of damage or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake, with a magnitude of 4.0, occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday about 31 miles southeast of Anaheim.

The quake had a depth of about six miles, according to the USGS. The Orange County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press there have been no reports of damage or injury.

Residents across the region took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday to share what they felt.

The temblor came two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake off the coast of Alaska trigged tsunami alerts for the West Coast of the U.S., and one day after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan.

'RING OF FIRE' FURY STRIKES ALASKA, PHILIPPINES, JAPAN

The events were only the most recent in the volatile "Ring of Fire," where more than half the world's active volcanoes located above ground reside.

The region is the location of most of Earth's subduction zones, where oceanic plates slide under the lighter continental plates. Earthquakes tend to happen when those plates scrape or subside underneath each other, and, when that happens at sea, it can spawn tsunamis.

So far this week, activity in the area has included volcanic eruptions in Japan and the Phillipines, and Tuesday's earthquake off the coast of Alaska.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.