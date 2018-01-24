Japan hit by 6.2 earthquake off coast of Honshu, day after Alaska quake

A day after a massive earthquake near Alaska sparked tsunami alerts for the U.S. West Coast, a magnitude 6.2 quake was reported early Wednesday off the coast of Japan, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 9:50 p.m. local time about 64 miles northeast of the island of Honshu, at a depth of about 24 miles.

The temblor on Wednesday was much deeper and weaker than the one off the coast of Alaska. No tsunami watches or warnings were issued from the Japan quake, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

'RING OF FIRE' FURY STRIKES ALASKA, PHILIPPINES, JAPAN

It was just the latest spark of activity this week along the volatile "Ring of Fire" seismic fault system.

More than half the world's active volcanoes located above ground are in this ring, according to the USGS.

The region is the location of most of Earth's subduction zones, where oceanic plates slide under the lighter continental plates. Earthquakes tend to happen when those plates scrape or subside underneath each other, and, when that happens at sea, it can spawn tsunamis

So far this week, activity in the area has included volcanic eruptions in Japan and the Phillipines, and Tuesday's earthquake off the coast of Alaska.