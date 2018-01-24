2 Michigan state police officers shot while serving search warrant, officials say

Two Michigan state police officers were shot on Wednesday while serving a search warrant related to a cold-case investigation, officials said.

A detective sergeant was shot in the chest, and a trooper sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, state police said in a news release. The officers were outside a home in Union Township about 11:15 a.m.

Police said the suspect was not in custody.

"When troopers announced their presence prior to making entry into the residence, the suspect leveled a long gun at the officers. They were attempting to take cover when the detective sergeant was shot in the chest and a trooper received a grazing wound to the hand," the release said.

The detective sergeant’s condition was unknown at press time. Gov. Rick Snyder said one of the officers had been “seriously injured in the line of duty.”

“A member of the @MichStatePolice was shot & seriously injured in the line of duty this morning. Please keep him, his family and his colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you to all the men and women in law enforcement who are working hard to protect all of us every day,” he tweeted.

Union City Schools were placed on a brief lockdown after the shooting.