Unsealed documents detail soldier's obsession with violence

Newly unsealed documents from an investigation into a Hawaii-based Army soldier accused of attempting to support the Islamic State group provide more details about his obsession with the group's violence.

According to an affidavit to support a request to put a tracking device on Ikaika Kang's car, a confidential informant told authorities Kang watched videos depicting beheadings, shootings, suicide bombings and other violence for hours in his room every day.

The affidavit also says that Kang told the informant he would be a suicide bomber and attack a sprawling Army base outside Honolulu if he became an Islamic State member.

The documents were unsealed on Monday.

Kang is a sergeant and has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to support the Islamic State group.