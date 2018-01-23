Mom turns in son accused of carjacking woman, 81, after seeing his picture on TV

A Florida mother turned her 14-year-old son in to police after she saw the boy was wanted for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman, officials said.

Shaquille Dixon was arrested Thursday and charged with felony carjacking. His mother, Romona Gordon, told WSVN she turned her son in after seeing a video and photo of the boy on the news.

“It is really difficult for me. I turned my son in. I do not condone anything like this,” Gordon said Monday. “When I saw it, he wasn’t aware that he was on TV. I called the police right away and had them come and get him.”

Gordon said her son “needs to learn” from his crimes.

Dixon confessed that he and two other people stole an 81-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Lauderdale Lakes on Jan. 15, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WSVN. The three teenage boys allegedly followed the woman from inside the store to the parking lot -- and then almost ran the woman over during their escape.

“The boys instigated and all of that,” Gordon said.

She added, “His grandmother is the same age!...and that’s what I said to him -- ‘That’s like the age of your grandma. How could you?'”

Police are still searching for two teenage boys in connection with the carjacking.