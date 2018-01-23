Manhunt afoot for exotically tattooed man accused of burglary, choking and slapping

Cincinnati police are on the hunt for an exotically tattooed man they say climbed through a woman’s unlocked window and assaulted her.

Michael Mann, whose face tattoos include a giant dollar sign and kissy-lips, is accused of aggravated burglary and domestic violence. He allegedly slapped and choked a woman with whom he has a child, police said.

Police said Mann, 34, has a history of domestic violence, aggravated robbery and drug charges.

He is said to be 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mann is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

