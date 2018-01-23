Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt afoot for exotically tattooed man accused of burglary, choking and slapping

By Madeline Fish | Fox News
Michael Mann, his faced adorned in an array of bold, exotic tattoos. He is accused of aggravated burglary and domestic violence.  (Crime Stoppers)

Cincinnati police are on the hunt for an exotically tattooed man they say climbed through a woman’s unlocked window and assaulted her.

Michael Mann, whose face tattoos include a giant dollar sign and kissy-lips, is accused of aggravated burglary and domestic violence. He allegedly slapped and choked a woman with whom he has a child, police said.

Police said Mann, 34, has a history of domestic violence, aggravated robbery and drug charges.

He is said to be 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mann is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
 