Teen shot dead by cop in Ohio courthouse during fight with family members

A 16-year-old male was shot and killed by a deputy Wednesday when a fight broke out between the teenager, his family and the police officer after a hearing at an Ohio courtroom, police said.

Joseph Haynes was in a domestic relations courtroom in Columbus when his family and a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly got into a scuffle. Haynes was appearing for a court hearing on firearm charges and an electronic monitoring device the court assigned him earlier in the case, said Rick Minerd, investigations chief with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

"At some point as the hearing was concluding, there was an altercation that ensued involving the deputy and some of the family members," Minerd said.

Haynes grandmother, Geraldine, told FOX28 Columbus the deputy and the teen’s mother got into an argument. Investigators said the deputy was knocked to the ground and was “under attack.”

"Joey went over grabbed him by his shoulders and the guy slung him around and slung Joey to the ground. And then he got on top of Joey," Geraldine said. "And then Joey's hands were up in the air like that and the cop with his hand down by his side and the gun went off. He pulled the trigger on my grandson."

Joseph Haynes suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He died a half hour later at the hospital.

The deputy, who was not identified, was also hospitalized for unspecified injuries, though Minerd said the officer wasn't shot.

Minerd said the sheriff's office extends its condolences to the family of Haynes and wishes the injured deputy a quick recovery. He wouldn't speculate on what exactly happened.

"That's a very busy courtroom, very emotional floor here in the courthouse," Minerd said.

Court records showed Haynes had previous run-ins with the law and had charges including assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Haynes’ grandmother said the teenager was trying to turn his life around.

“He was trying to get his life together. Now he won’t have a chance,” the grieving grandmother said.

The sheriff's office immediately requested crime scene assistance from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and two employees of the agency were assigned, records show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.