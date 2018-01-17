South Carolina officers 'ambushed' in shooting, 1 deputy 'hanging on to life'

A man accused of assaulting his wife “ambushed” and shot three South Carolina sheriff’s deputies -- leaving one “hanging on to life” -- after wounding another K-9 officer during an hours-long manhunt, officials said Wednesday.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, shot York County Sgt. Randy Clinton, who was chasing him with his K-9 just after 1 a.m., York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. Two hours later, McCall “ambushed” three SWAT team members — York County Det. Mike Doty, York County Sgt. Buddy Brown and York City Sgt. Kyle Cummings — during a search in the nearby woods.

Doty suffered serious injuries and remained in critical condition on Wednesday. Clinton and Brown are in stable condition, while Cummings is still recovering from his wounds.

“[Doty] is hanging on to life. We've had a lot of support, texts, emails," Tolson said on Tuesday. "We need your continued prayers."

Clinton has been with the department for 34 years, WSOC reported. Brown has been with the force for 13 years and Doty has spent 12 years in law enforcement. Cummings has been on the force for three years.

McCall, a father of three children who was shot during a gunfight with the three officers, remained in the same hospital Wednesday where the four officers were also taken. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder for the three officers who were less seriously wounded.

Prosecutors are waiting to monitor Doty’s medical condition in the coming days before deciding to press further charges in the shooting.

McCall’s father-in-law told WSOC-TV after the shooting Tuesday it was “uncharacteristic” for his son-in-law to act violently toward police. He revealed that McCall had assaulted his wife, who was not seriously injured, Monday night. Police received a call around 10 p.m. about a domestic disturbance.

But details about McCall’s history included one arrest in February 1994, when he was charged with assaulting a law officer, resisting arrest and simple assault. It’s unclear what happened to the case. Deputies were also called to the two-story York home in 2015 when McCall was the victim of an alleged domestic disturbance. Details from that incident were not released.

Roger Gilfillan, a neighbor, said Tuesday morning’s incident was “baffling” and called the McCalls “real nice people.”

"He just kept to himself," Gilfillan said, adding the 47-year-old never caused any trouble in the neighborhood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.