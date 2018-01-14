Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fires

Casino boat catches fire off Florida with 50 passengers aboard; 1 reported missing

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The boat carrying 50 passengers caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida.

The boat carrying 50 passengers caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida.  (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

One person was reported missing Sunday after a casino boat went up in flames in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida, with 50 passengers on board.

Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m. after receiving a call that the San Cruz casino boat caught fire, WTSP reported.

Crews helped 49 passengers make to shore safety where medics treated them, the news station added.  

Police released a photo and video showing the boat up in flames, spitting out thick black smoke into the air.

The cause of the fire was unclear.