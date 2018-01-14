Casino boat catches fire off Florida with 50 passengers aboard; 1 reported missing
One person was reported missing Sunday after a casino boat went up in flames in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida, with 50 passengers on board.
Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m. after receiving a call that the San Cruz casino boat caught fire, WTSP reported.
Crews helped 49 passengers make to shore safety where medics treated them, the news station added.
Police released a photo and video showing the boat up in flames, spitting out thick black smoke into the air.
The cause of the fire was unclear.