Amtrak overhead wire problems delay Penn Station trains

Rail passengers are facing delays at New York's Penn Station because of an Amtrak overhead wire problem.

New Jersey Transit says its trains in and out of the station are running behind schedule Thursday. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

It's not clear what the problem is. Amtrak has not immediately responded to a request for information.

The problem comes days after Amtrak began a second round of track repairs at New York Penn.

Officials said the disruptions would not be as significant as during last year's so-called "Summer of Hell."