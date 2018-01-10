Texas woman accused of damaging Warhol paintings could face life in prison

A Dallas woman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney's art collection -- including Andy Warhol paintings -- at the end of their first date.

Lindy Lou Layman appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday after being charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the level of the charge is determined by the price tag for the items destroyed. Layman is accused of a first-degree felony and could face life in prison if convicted.

Buzbee has represented high-profile figures, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.

Prosecutors say Buzbee told investigators the 29-year-old Layman became intoxicated and belligerent and that she shattered two $20,000 sculptures and poured wine on paintings, including two Warhol works each valued at $500,000.

The Dallas Morning News, citing the criminal report, reported that Layman “tore paintings off the wall with her hands” and threw sculptures across the room. Prosecutors reportedly alleged that Layman hid in his home when he arranged an Uber ride for her.

Justin Keiter, Layman's attorney, said Tuesday his client is a "great person" and they "disagree with Mr. Buzbee's rendition of the facts." He declined to give an alternate version of what happened, saying he's saving it for the courtroom.

"She's weathering the storm of the intense media scrutiny that she has endured," Keiter said, according to the Houston Chronicle. She was at court with her father.

Layman is free on $30,000 bond.

The Associated Press contibuted to this report.