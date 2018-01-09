Bank theft suspect arrested after he applies for a job with police

A man believed to have stolen $5,000 from a bank is behind bars after he tried to apply for a job with a police department in Arizona.

Alberto Saavedra Lopez, 32, was arrested last week for felony theft after he arrived at the Cottonwood Police Department for a job interview to become a dispatcher, FOX10 Phoenix.

Police said in a statement that Lopez allegedly stole the money at a Bank of America in Cottonwood between July and September of 2016. It was reported in Oct. 2016.

Bank officials suspected Lopez, a former employee.

Police said Lopez moved to Phoenix after the theft was reported and kept missing appointments with investigators. An arrest warrant was issued, but Lopez avoided police detection for more than a year.

In December, Lopez applied for a dispatch position at the Cottonwood Police Department.

The arrest warrant came to light during a background check.

Officers scheduled an interview at the police station on Jan. 4 and, when Lopez arrived, he was arrested.

As for the dispatch job, police said Lopez is “out of the running.”