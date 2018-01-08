Washington state deputy killed prompting massive manhunt, report says

Authorities in Washington state are conducting a massive manhunt Monday for a suspect in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy, The Tacoma Tribune reported.

The report did not identify the deputy but said the shooting occurred at about 11:25 p.m. The Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a burglary call. The deputy was reportedly giving chase to one of the suspects when the shots rang out.

The report said one burglar was killed and the other remains on the run. It is unclear if the deputy was able to return fire, the report said.

The deputy was rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center where he died, the report said.