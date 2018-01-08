Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Washington state deputy killed prompting massive manhunt, report says

Fox News
A Pierce County, Wash. sheriff's deputy was shot and killed responding to a home invasion Monday.

A Pierce County, Wash. sheriff's deputy was shot and killed responding to a home invasion Monday.  (Twitter)

Authorities in Washington state are conducting a massive manhunt Monday for a suspect in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy, The Tacoma Tribune reported.

The report did not identify the deputy but said the shooting occurred at about 11:25 p.m. The Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a burglary call. The deputy was reportedly giving chase to one of the suspects when the shots rang out.

The report said one burglar was killed and the other remains on the run. It is unclear if the deputy was able to return fire, the report said.

The deputy was rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center where he died, the report said.