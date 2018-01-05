Fake cop tried to pull over real cop, police say

A man arrested in California has been charged with impersonating a police officer after pulling over a driver who turned out to be a real off-duty cop, Visalia authorities said.

The off-duty sergeant was driving in Tulare around 11:45 p.m. Monday when the suspect, identified as Brandon Freeman, 29, flashed red lights on his 2008 white Buick sedan and signaled the sergeant to pull over, the Fresno Bee reported.

Instead, the sergeant continued to drive and communicated with on-duty officers to instead stop Freeman’s car, the newspaper reported.

Freeman also faces other unspecified charges, the report said.

A passenger in Freeman’s car was also arrested on outstanding felony warrants.

