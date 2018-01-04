US accuses Pakistan over violations of religious freedom

The Trump administration is accusing Pakistan of severe violations of religious freedom in a further sign of deteriorating relations.

The State Department has announced that it's placing the South Asian nation on a special watch list, pursuant to 2016 legislation.

The step is not thought to carry serious consequences, but it comes in the wake of stiff criticism from President Donald Trump this week.

On Monday, Trump reiterated U.S. concerns that Pakistan provides safe havens for militants, saying it had played U.S. leaders for "fools." The administration is currently holding up $255 million in military assistance for Pakistan until it cracks down on extremists threatening Afghanistan.