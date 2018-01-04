Juveniles no longer to be held at troubled Wisconsin prison

Juveniles will no longer be housed at a Wisconsin youth prison that's been under federal investigation and the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging inmate abuse.

Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday that the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake prisons will be changed into medium security adult prisons. The state will instead open five regional juvenile prisons across the state.

A federal judge last year ordered the state to dramatically reduce its use of solitary confinement, shackles and pepper spray on inmates at the juvenile prison. The facility is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wausau.

The announcement comes as Walker is up for re-election to a third term in November. He has never traveled to visit Lincoln Hills, a point his Democratic opponents have been hitting him on for months.