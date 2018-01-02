Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts police officer, a Marine Corps veteran, helps deliver New Year’s baby

By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
Cambridge Police Officer Andy Cazeau (middle) helped a woman and her husband deliver a baby on New Year's Day.  (Cambridge Police Department/Boston 25)

It was an interesting way to ring in the New Year, that’s for sure.

Andy Cazeau, a Cambridge, Mass., police officer, was about to end his shift early on Monday morning when he received a call about a woman in labor.

He arrived at the house and directed the husband to get a bunch of towels – then he realized the baby’s head was starting to crown.

“I told the mother on the next contraction I want you to push as hard as you can,” he said, according to Boston 25. “The next contraction came, the baby came out, I guided the head out.”

Two more officers arrived shortly afterward.

“It was just something we weren't expecting to do on New Year’s Eve night but amazing to witness, to be a part of," Officer Mark Donovan told Boston 25.
 
Cazeau, who is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said the experience of seeing his daughter born helped a lot.

He said he was able to hold the newborn, a girl. She is doing well at the hospital with mom. 

