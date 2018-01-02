Expand / Collapse search
Greyhound bus crash in Utah kills girl, 13, injures 12 others

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A Utah bus crash killed a 13-year-old girl and injured 12 others, including the driver, when the Greyhound swerved off a Utah highway and plunged into a deep wash on New Year's Eve, authorities said.

The bus, carrying 13 passengers, was traveling from Denver to Las Vegas when it careened off Interstate 70 in Emery County at about 11 p.m. and plunged into the wash, around 200 feet from the road, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported. The bus had just made a stop for a driver shift change before the deadly crash.

This early Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, photo released by Utah Department of Public Safety shows the scene of a Greyhound bus crash in rural Green River, Utah, Authorities are investigating the bus crash that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured at least 11 others. Utah's Highway Patrol says the bus headed to Las Vegas crashed Sunday night off Interstate 70 west of the Utah city of Green River. The bus went off the highway shoulder into a steep wash and stopped about 200 feet away from the road. The bus driver and two passengers were airlifted in serious condition to hospitals in Colorado and Utah. Eight others were also hospitalized. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)

Passengers climbed out of the windows to escape after the front of the vehicle smashed into the ground. Four passengers and the driver were stuck in the vehicle in the moments after the collision.

"One of the passengers actually climbed out of the bus, and came up to the roadway and flagged down a truck driver, and then they actually called in the accident," Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Steve Salas said.

The girl killed, identified as Summer Pinzon, from Azusa, Calif., was traveling with her mother on the Greyhound bus. Her mother was taken to the hospital, but further information about the family was not released.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but a passenger reported a possible medical issue with the driver, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release. Road conditions were also clear and didn’t seem to pose a factor that night.

The aftermath of a late-Sunday Greyhound bus crash is seen on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in Emery County. A 13-year-old girl died and 11 others were hospitalized when the bus went off the freeway and crashed into a steep wash. (Ben Tidswell/The Deseret News via AP)

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young girl who passed away and those who were injured in the Greyhound bus crash on I-70 MM 113. This is a remote area. I appreciate our @UTHighwayPatrol troopers & first responders for their diligent work in helping the victims."

Lanesha Gipson, a spokeswoman for Greyhound, said the company is cooperating with authorities and conducting its own investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam