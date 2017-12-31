WATCH: Clydesdale rescued after falling into icy pond

Seamus the Clydesdale is getting his 15 minutes of fame -- thanks to a resourceful group of first responders in Elbert County, Colo.

The 3-year-old horse fell through the ice and became stuck in a pond Friday. It took about 40 minutes for deputies from the Elbert County Sheriff's Department and firefighters from Elizabeth Fire Rescue to pull horse to dry ground.

Tracy Corwin-Beckman tells me a wonderful equine veterinarian named Dale Rice was on had during the rescue and stayed with her horse until the regular vet arrived.

"We are so lucky and thankful for the first responders. Without them he would have never made it out," Tracy said.

She said Seamus bounced right back after a restful night in the barn.

Afterward, the horse was apparently so grateful that it sent the deputies a container of homebaked cookies.