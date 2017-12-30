The Latest: Victim, gunman partners at California law firm

The Latest on a deadly shooting at a law firm (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Authorities have identified the victim and killer in a shooting at a Southern California law firm as the founder and one of the partners.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office says 75-year-old Major Langer was shot on Friday at the Long Beach firm. The suspected shooter, 58-year-old John Mendoza, also died.

Mendoza was a partner in the firm.

Police say Mendoza walked into the office and shot two colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive.

A friend tells the Long Beach Press-Telegram that another partner, Ronald Beck, was the other person wounded. There was no immediate word on his condition Saturday.