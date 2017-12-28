Woman hopes to return Christmas presents found along Florida highway

Seems like Santa dropped a couple of gifts on the side of a highway and a Florida woman is working to finish the job.

Andrea Reid, of St. Petersburg, was traveling down to Cape Coral to spend Christmas with her family when she spotted what looked like presents through the fog on the southbound side of I-75 between the Osprey and North Port exists.

“We debated stopping or not, and we were like, ‘you know what? We would want somebody to get our gifts so they don’t get run over,’” she told NBC 2. “We picked up the toys, and they were for a little kid, so we felt really bad.”

The gifts, she said, were for a little boy named Branson and they were from “Pops and Windy, Randy and Jack.” The gift wrapping paper tore loose from of the gifts.

“I just couldn’t imagine being that person getting to the house and all excited to give these gifts away, and they’re not even there,” Reid said.

Reid took to Facebook to see if she could get the gifts to Branson. Her post has been shared more than 350 times since Christmas Eve. So far no takers.

“I know it would probably make the people giving the gifts really happy to find them,” she said. “And then, you know, kids love getting gifts and Christmas is really about the kids most of the time anyway.”

Reid said on Facebook that she will keep the gifts until January 6 and if unclaimed, she will donate them.