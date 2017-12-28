Erica Garner, daughter of NYPD chokehold victim, suffers brain damage after heart attack

Erica Garner, daughter of NYPD-chokehold victim Eric Garner, suffered major brain damage after a heart attack just days before Christmas, doctors reportedly told family members.

Garner, 27, has been in a medically induced coma since she went into cardiac arrest on Saturday, the New York Daily News reported.

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, said her daughter’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.

Snipes-Garner said her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August, to which Erica named after her father.

Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

Garner became an activist after her father’s death in 2014. Her father died after a police officer put him in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.