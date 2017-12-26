Florida man arrested after punching ATM for 'giving him too much money'

A Florida man was arrested Friday after he reportedly punched an ATM because it “was giving him too much money” during an incident in November.

Michael Joseph Oleksik, 23, was charged with criminal mischief after Wells Fargo requested Cocoa Police press charges against the man.

Law enforcement told Florida Today that Oleksik was seen on surveillance footage “standing at the ATM, pummeling the electronic teller’s touch screen on Nov. 29.”

He then reportedly called Wells Fargo and apologized for the damage done to the teller machine, but said he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do.”

A Wells Fargo branch in Cocoa, Fla., requested that police press charges against Oleksik, who was booked into the Brevard County Jail.