Small plane crash in Florida leaves 4 dead, officials say

Four people were killed after a small plane crashed early Sunday morning after taking off from a Central Florida airport in heavy fog, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the twin-engine private plane took off around 7:15 a.m. from the Bartow Municipal Airport, located about 45 miles east of Tampa, and headed east into the fog before it crashed.

"This is an absolutely horrific tragedy, especially on Christmas Eve," Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference. "Please keep these victims and their family members in your prayers."

The sheriff's office said "multiple people" were on board the Cessna 340 aircraft and all perished in the crash. Polk County Fire Rescue said there were a total of four confirmed fatalities.

"There was a fire after the plane crashed, which was put out by Polk County Fire Rescue personnel," the sheriff's office said.

A helicopter pilot with the sheriff's department was in a hanger and heard the plane starting to take off, according to Judd. He said "seconds later," he heard a sound change and impact at the north end of the airport.

"There was no chance of survival," he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending a team to investigate the cause of the crash, and will also be joined by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Sheriff's Office said the fog likely contributed to the crash, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released by officials.