Threat of icy roads keeps some schools closed in Georgia

The lingering threat of icy roads is keeping some schools closed in Georgia days after a winter storm covered parts of the Deep South with snow.

News outlets report schools in several metro Atlanta counties were closed Monday as well as in other parts of northern Georgia. They included Cobb and Paulding counties, where about 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow fell Friday and Saturday.

While the snowfall ended early in the weekend, overnight temperatures have remained below freezing. The National Weather Service says black ice on roads will remain a threat Monday morning, with temperatures warming before noon.

The unusually heavy December snow storm caused flurries in New Orleans and dumped several inches in portions of Mississippi and Alabama.