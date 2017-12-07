Expand / Collapse search
Georgia teacher may have exposed teen to HIV, police say

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Tracy Wayne Crosby, a teacher in southeast Georgia, was arrested for a sex act with a minor last month.  (Camden County Sheriff's Department)

A Georgia teacher, already in jail for solicitation of sodomy, has been additionally charged with reckless conduct by a person with HIV, authorities said. 

Records show that Tracy Wayne Crosby, 42, may have knowingly exposed a 16-year-old boy to the virus that causes AIDS, News4Jax reported

The child’s mother told authorities that she saw Crosby having “a sexual relationship” with her son in a park, Action News Jax reported

Crosby was terminated from his job as a teacher in southeast Georgia. He was also fired from a part-time job as a sheriff’s deputy, according to Action News Jax

His bail was set at $150,000, the Florida Times-Union reported