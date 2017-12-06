Suspect arrested, others sought in Washington state high school shooting

A 17-year-old youth was taken into custody while two other suspects remained at large Tuesday night in connection with the shooting of two students outside a high school, police in Graham, Wash., said.

The Pierce County Sherriff’s Department released images on Twitter of the two suspects believed to be involved in Tuesday afternoon's shooting, which left two 16-year-old male students injured just outside Graham-Kapowsin High School, Seattle's Q13 Fox reported.

Graham, with a population of about 8,700 people, is about 20 miles southeast of Tacoma.

Police also shared an image of a green Chevy Impala that was believed to be a getaway car.

Although the shooting was believed to have taken place off school grounds, one victim was found in a parking lot near the school's football field and the other was found inside a locker room, police said.

Both wounded students were transported to Tacoma General Hospital.

Police were still searching for information to identify the second suspect seen in the photo.