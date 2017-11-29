Vegas gunman owned unit at Reno shooting site, report says

The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people in October previously owned a unit at the Reno high-rise condominium that was the site of an active shooter Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Police said there were no reports of injuries in the Reno shooting, in which a gunman allegedly fired shots from the eighth floor of the Montage condominium. Authorities say gunshots were going off for at least 20 minutes.

Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the Oct. 1 rampage in Las Vegas, owned a unit at the Montage but records show he sold the property in December 2016.

Tuesday's gunman, who is now dead, was not immediately identified by Reno police.

Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters Tuesday night that the man had died after a SWAT team went to the eighth floor of the Montage and engaged him. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own hand.

A woman in the room with the suspect was able to get out unharmed, police said, and no injuries were reported by either law enforcement officers or bystanders, Fox Reno reported.

On Oct. 1, Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino onto an outdoor concert below.

