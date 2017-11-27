Two dead, including boy, 11, after truck crashes into California home

An 11-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old brother was in critical condition after a truck slammed into their home in Central California Saturday, officials said.

The Madera County Fire Department told FOX26 Fresno the crash happened around 9:30 a.m., when the driver, who also died in the incident, appeared to have a medical emergency and crashed into the home in Madera, located just north of Fresno. It wasn't immediately clear if the driver died in the crash or before it.

Rafael Rivera, with the California Highway Patrol, told FOX26 a neighbor was outside mowing the lawn and saw the entire crash.

"They said the driver appeared to be having some emergency before the collision," he said.

The driver lost control of the truck, which hit a propane tank and later went airborne before crashing into a garage that was made into a bedroom.

Fire crews told FOX26 Fresno the 11-year-old, identified by family members as Luis Lopez, and his brother, Matthew Lopez, were sleeping in that bedroom at the time of the crash.

When officials arrived on scene, the driver and Luis Lopez had already died.

Lopez's aunt told the Fresno Bee her nephew was a straight-A student who played soccer and loved going to church.

“We are very heartbroken by this whole tragedy,” Alex Aguilar told the newspaper Sunday. “He was just a child, a little boy. And for it to happen while he was at home sleeping is just devastating.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The boys' family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses, which has reached almost $18,000 as of Monday morning.