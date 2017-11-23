Housing for homeless man who found, returned $10K check

A homeless man in Connecticut who found a $10,000 check and returned it to its owner because he wanted to "do the right thing" has been rewarded with housing and a job interview.

Fox 61 television reports that real estate agent Roberta Hoskie — who lost the check — has arranged for Elmer Alvarez to have a place to live and lined up an interview for him with one of her business partners.

A grateful Alvarez was in tears Wednesday as he learned of his latest rewards for returning the check earlier this month.

Hoskie had previously offered Alvarez free classes at her real estate school.

Hoskie says she was once homeless herself. She says the only condition is that Alvarez help another homeless individual once he's back on his feet.