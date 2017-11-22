Maine sheriff admits sending explicit photo to woman while in uniform

A veteran lawman has stepped down as head of the Maine Sheriff's Association after he admitted sending a sexually explicit photo of himself in his office while in uniform.

Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant confirmed to WGME that he was the person in the photo and that he sent it to a woman who he did not identify.

"I bring discredit to myself, to my uniform, my badge and the Maine Sheriff's Association," Gallant said in a statement. "The appropriate thing for me to do is not remain in a leadership position with the Association and to step down."

Gallant is serving his third four-year term as Oxford County Sheriff. Oxford County Attorney Bryan Dench told WGME that the county's three-person board of supervisors could file a report on the incident with the governor's office, who would then determine any disciplinary action.

It was not immediately clear how WGME acquired the photo, which the station said was "too graphic" to air.

