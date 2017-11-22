Aircraft carrying 11 crashes in Pacific Ocean on way to USS Ronald Reagan

An aircraft carrying 11 aboard crashed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean on the way to the aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Navy said.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a statement that the search and rescue operation has been launched from the carrier.

"Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff," the statement said.

It said the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time.

The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, however Japanese Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters that the U.S. Navy informed him that engine trouble might have caused the crash, reported Reuters.

The C-2 Greyhound is a propeller plan designed to carry personnel and cargo from the mainland to carriers operating at sea, reported Reuters. It has been in operation for more than fifty years and is scheduled to be replaced by the Osprey aircraft.

The 7th was involved in two fatal accidents earlier this year in Asian waters that killed 17 sailors and led to the removal of eight top Navy officers from their posts, including the the 7th Fleet commander.