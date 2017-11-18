Police officer slain near Pittsburgh; gunman still at large

A police officer who was shot Friday night in a town outside Pittsburgh has died -- and the gunman remains at large, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. EST in or near New Kensington, while the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing information from the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety.

Multiple police agencies responded to a “shots fired” call after the officer initially radioed that the stop was underway, the paper reported.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities were searching for a brown sport utility vehicle, an older Jeep Cherokee with the temporary tag KNP9119, in connection with the shooting, the newspaper reported.

Anyone who has information regarding the vehicle's whereabouts are encouraged to call the New Kensington police. The driver is considered armed and dangerous, the paper reported.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.