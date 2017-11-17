Georgia police dispatcher fired over DUI arrest says she was 'very drunk'

A Georgia police dispatcher was fired from her department after allegedly telling cops at the scene of an accident that she “had a lot to drink.”

Athens-Clarke County Police arrested Laura Ricketts Saturday night and charged her with DUI.

“I had a lot to drink,” a woman identified as Ricketts is heard in a bodycam video telling an officer. “I am very drunk.”

Ricketts, who was seen in the video sitting in a car at an intersection in Athens, repeated insisted that she wasn’t behind the wheel, despite police saying witnesses told them otherwise.

She also is heard saying she had three gin and tonic drinks.

"It's disappointing that she was involved in this incident and it's unfortunate for her," Athens-Clarke County Police Captain Keith Kelley told FOX5.

Ricketts refused to take a sobriety test and was being held at Clarke County Jail.

Police say Ricketts ran a red light and hit a vehicle -- but kept driving before slamming into a second vehicle.

"We hold our employees to high ethical standards, just like any other person," Kelley said.

He added: "If you are drinking, just call someone...whether that be a taxi, an Uber or a friend, just call."