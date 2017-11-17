FOX NEWS FIRST: Tax relief closer to reality as Senate panel OKs bill

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

GOP tax-relief bill nears President Trump's desk after Senate panel OK late Thursday following House approval

Democrats in disarray after Sen. Al Franken apologizes for groping a woman, prompting calls for an ethics investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas members of the Trump campaign for Russia-related documents

Embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore strikes back at national GOP leadership, calls for Mitch McConnell's resignation

THE LEAD STORY: The Senate Finance Committee voted late Thursday to advance the GOP’s tax-relief bill to the full Senate for a vote, just hours after the full House passed the sweeping legislation. Both votes were along party lines … The Thursday votes were good news for President Donald Trump, who’s looking for his first major legislative victory. But the future of the Senate tax reform bill, which includes a repeal of ObamaCare's individual mandate, is still very much up in the air, despite Thursday’s 14-12 committee vote ... Earlier, the House bill passed 227-205. House Speaker Paul Ryan celebrated the passage, calling it "nothing short of extraordinary." But the Senate version still faces pushback from some GOP senators. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced his opposition Wednesday. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee have expressed concerns about the bill but have not signaled which way they would vote.

THE AL FRANKEN DEBACLE: Sen. Al Franken, the former comedian, has been condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike after Los Angeles TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden accused him of kissing and groping her without consent during a USO tour in 2006. Her allegations were accompanied by a damning photo that went viral. But will Franken resign? ... Leaders of both parties in the Senate called for an ethics investigation of Minnesota Democrat, who has apologized and pledged to fully cooperate with officials. Meanwhile, his joke about raping journalist Lesley Stahl in a 1995 New York magazine article may be even more damning. Republicans have called on Democrats return campaign funds raised by Franken's Midwest Values PAC. So far, at least three least female lawmakers pledged to do so: Sens. Claire McCaskill, Tammy Baldwin and Kirsten Gillibrand.

RUSSIA PROBE RAMPS UP: Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have subpoenaed the Trump campaign for documents as part of his probe of Russian interference in last year's election , while Senate lawmakers have asked White House senior adviser - and Trump son-in-law - Jared Kushner to produce Russia-related emails ... The Wall Street Journal reported that Mueller's office is seeking documents and emails from more than a dozen campaign officials that reference certain Russia-related keywords. A source told Fox News the subpoena is a "cleanup operation" aimed at collecting any missing information and ensuring that Mueller had the same documents as the three congressional committees conducting their own investigations. Separately, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that Kushner hasn't been fully forthcoming with the panel's probe on Russia and asked him to provide emails sent to him involving WikiLeaks and a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite."

MOORE DEFIANT: Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is going on offense against national Republicans who have called on him to step aside after accusations of sexual misconduct. But Moore says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the one who needs to resign ... Meanwhile, the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party announced that, despite the scandal surrounding Moore, the committee will continue to stand by him as the party’s U.S. Senate nominee.

Sen. Bob Menendez vows political vengeance after mistrial in bribery case.

Manhunt for suspect in deadly ambush of Baltimore cop intensifies.

Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.

Some dispute authenticity of $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting.

The S&P 500 hasn't done this in 52 years.

Tesla unveils electric big-rig truck in midst of Model 3 factory 'hell.'

Thanksgiving dinner costs fall to the lowest in five years - here's why.

Over 70,000 military sexual assaults took place last year -- Congress must take action.

Across the USA, governments have a gender hypocrisy gap.

Chick-fil-A VP: Here are five hallmarks of outstanding hospitality.

Sylvester Stallone responds to allegations he sexually assaulted and threatened a 16-year-old.

Transparent co-star alleges Jeffrey Tambor behaved inappropriately during filming.

American Music Awards 2017: What to know.

How many calories are in a Thanksgiving meal?

Starbucks' holiday cups accused of pushing 'gay agenda.'

Why a man's arm looks like Popeye's.

1973: President Richard Nixon tells Associated Press managing editors: "People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I'm not a crook."

1925: Actor Rock Hudson is born Roy Harold Scherer Jr. in Winnetka, Ill.

1869: The Suez Canal opens in Egypt.

