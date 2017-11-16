Sylvester Stallone responds to allegations he sexually assaulted and threatened a 16 year old when he was 40

Sylvester Stallone has responded to allegations of sexual assault from an alleged incident in 1986 involving a minor.

The “Creed” star is completely denying any involvement in the alleged incident, which puts him in the same conversation as fellow infamous alleged predators in Hollywood like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter,” a rep for Stallone told Fox News.

The 71 year old star is in hot water after an alleged incident in Las Vegas while he was filming the movie “Over the Top.” A woman has come forward claiming that Stallone, who was then 40, and his bodyguard at the time, 27-year-old Mike De Luca, had inappropriate sexual contact with her and threatened her safety when she was 16. She declined to be identified, but Daily Mail uncovered a police report from the time in which she detailed her encounter in a room at the Hilton hotel in Las Vegas. Allegedly, an employee of the hotel called police when a friend of the victim informed him or her that she needed advice.

Allegedly, the teen met Stallone while he was filming at the location and she was staying with family friends. After meeting the “Rocky” star the previous day, she tried to see him again to get an autograph for a friend. That’s when De Luca, who died in 2013, reportedly gave her a key to Stallone’s hotel room. She told police at the time that she met both men in the hallway and they entered the room together. That’s when she and Stallone began having sex, which she says she was OK with, while De Luca stayed in the bathroom.

However, things took a turn when Stallone abruptly asked her if she had ever had sex with two men at once before. Before she could properly react, she claims De Luca came into the room and the two men took turns pushing her head down to perform oral sex on them and penetrating her. She told police that she would have been fine if the encounter had been between just her and the actor, despite her only being 16. However, De Luca’s presence made her uncomfortable, but she says she felt like there was nothing she could do at the time to stop what was happening.

After the incident, Stallone allegedly told her to keep quiet or they would have to “beat her head in” as they were both married men. Feeling humiliated and intimidated by the event, the woman decided ultimately to not press any charges.

As TMZ notes, it's not unusual for police to investigate claims of sexual assault against a minor without the victim's cooperation, but Las Vegas police told the outlet they did not feel they had sufficient evidence to move forward without the victim being willing to prosecute.